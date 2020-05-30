SPORTS

Stone Cold Singh: John Cena Shares Photo of Ranveer Singh as Steve Austin

Ranveer Singh and John Cena (Photo Credit: Instagram and WWE)

John Cena posted a photo of Ranveer Singh's face superimposed over WWE superstar Steve Austin Stone Cold's body.

John Cena's weird posts on Instagram always make news. The American WWE and Hollywood star has left Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in splits his time.

Cena recently a 'new look' of Ranveer, with the actor's face superimposed over WWE superstar Steve Austin Stone Cold's body, with 'Stone Cold Singh' written over it.

Ranveer Singh, who couldn't resist laughing out loud, could only post “Hahahahahaha” in the comments.








View this post on Instagram


A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on




Cena is known for uploading random pictures on his Instagram. He unabashedly shares quirky takes on celebrities and adds no caption or context, which helps in keeping the viewers engaged.

ALSO READ | Be More Diverse and Less Divided: John Cena Takes a Stand, Shares Photo of Kneeling Colin Kaepernick

His Instagram bio reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.” Last year, Ranveer debuted on Cena's page, wearing a colourful shirt and shades. Ranveer replied to Cena's posted photo with the wrestler's iconic line. "Can't see me,” reads his comment.


The former champion hasn't made any official announcement or appearance since Wrestlemania 36. The match that took place behind closed doors amid coronavirus lockdown was aired on April 5 in India. Cena battled it out and lost to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.


