'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Confirms Return to WWE with Wrestlemania 38

Wrestlemania 38 keeps getting bigger and better as one of our childhood heroes, a sports entertainment legend from the state of Texas is headed to the event.

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will be seen in the ring after a long sabbatical in the upcoming Wrestlemania at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, April 2.

Steve Austin confirmed his return to the event Tuesday morning after being called out by Kevin Owens on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Austin confirmed his presence at AT&T Stadium in a video posted by WWE, but he didn’t make it clear whether or not he would be competing.

Austin’s last match was at WrestleMania 19, where he was defeated by The Rock at T-Mobile Park, and unlike most wrestlers of his era, he has never returned to the ring.

In the video, he is heard saying that for 19 years, he had to live with his last defeat, believing his time was up. However, Owen’s constant insults and digs at Austin’s home state of Texas have prompted him to meet him face to face at Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium, Austin said.

As WWE continues its buildup to WrestleMania’s return to Arlington, Owens, who has held several championships in his WWE career, has spent the previous few weeks bad-mouthing the state of Texas, and the ‘Texas Rattlesnake’ will undoubtedly be ready to protect the Lone Star State’s honour upon his return.

57-year old Austin has been missing in action for 19 years and he has since sought an alternative career in cinema and television, appearing in movies like The Expendables, The Package and The Condemned and in TV shows like Redneck Island. However, he did very briefly hit the ring in 2016 when North Texas hosted Wrestlemania.

Austin, like The Undertaker, is a well-known Texan in the industry who will be featured throughout WrestleMania weekend. Last month, The Undertaker was named the first member of WWE’s 2022 Hall of Fame class.

