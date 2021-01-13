Stop The Count! Manchester United Fans Want 'No More Games' With Team on Top of Premier League

Paul Pogba's deflected strike earned Manchester United a hard-fought 1-0 win at Burnley on Tuesday to move three points of clear of Liverpool, who have failed to win in their last three league games.

With the win United moved into first place for the first time at this stage of the season since Alex Ferguson was in charge of the title-winning 2012-13 side.

Fans on Twitter though wanted Premier League to 'stop the count' with Manchester United on to the Premier League points table, invoking the same rhetoric when US President Donald Trump wanted to stop the count of votes when he was ahead in the 2020 US Presidential elections.

STOP THE COUNT! 😉😬 1st time in 7 years.. @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/MBysztzzTK — Syed Jaffer Ali (@stupendousjaffu) January 13, 2021

Even though Trump lost that count, Manchester United fans would hope that their team can go onto hold the lead at the top and win the Premier League title that they last won in the 2012-13 season.

Pogba met a cross from Marcus Rashford with a first-time effort from the edge of the box that deflected off Burnley defender Matt Lowton and through the legs of goalkeeper Nick Pope in the 71st

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side's visit to defending champions Liverpool on Sunday could not have come at a better time after moving top of the Premier League for the first time in three years.

"It's a brilliant position to be in," said a smiling Solskjaer, whose future as manager had been under threat just a few months ago after a slow start to the season and group stage exit from the Champions League.

"We know we are going to the champions, they've had an unbelievable three-and-a-half seasons, we know that's going to be a difficult game, but we're ready for it.

"We couldn't be going there at a better time to play them because we are in good shape, good form, hungry, these boys want to get better and that's a test again."

(With inputs from Agencies)