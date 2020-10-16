Storm Score Early To Beat Canberra In NRL Semifinals

BRISBANE, Australia: The Melbourne Storm ran in three tries in the first 10 minutes and went on to beat the Canberra Raiders 30-10 Friday to advance to the National Rugby League grand final for the fourth time in five years.

Jahrome Hughes regathered his own kick, then weaved and flicked a pass to Suliasi Vunivalu, who carried the ball one-handed down the sideline and beat three would-be tacklers to score the Storms third try.

The Storm will play the winner of Saturday’s semifinal match between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs in the grand final on Oct. 25 in Sydney.

