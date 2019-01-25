LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Stosur, Zhang Win Australian Open Women's Doubles Title

Unseeded pair Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai took out the Australian Open women's doubles title on Friday to be crowned Grand Slam champions at Melbourne Park for the first time.

AFP

Updated:January 25, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Stosur, Zhang Win Australian Open Women's Doubles Title
Twitter/ Getty Images
Melbourne: Unseeded pair Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai took out the Australian Open women's doubles title on Friday to be crowned Grand Slam champions at Melbourne Park for the first time.

The Australian-Chinese combination battled past Hungarian-French second seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic -- last year's champions -- 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

"Today, it is a dream true for me," said Zhang, who won her first Grand Slam doubles title.

Stosur added: "Shuai, it is always a pleasure being on court with you, we have a great friendship."

It was their maiden Slam crown as a team, although Stosur had previously won the 2005 US Open and 2006 French Open in a partnership with Lisa Raymond that earned them 20 titles altogether.

En route to the title, Stosur and Zhang knocked out reigning French Open and Wimbledon champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram