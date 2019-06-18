Stranger Things: West Indies Batsman Given 'Not Out' Despite Hitting The Wickets With His Bat

In a record-breaking performance and supported by the blistering innings of 124 from Shakib al Hasan, Bangladesh registered a straightforward win against West Indies in the World Cup at Taunton on Monday.

While the game was heartbreaking for West Indies, Bangladesh triumphed all the way, recording their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket and the second highest – after Ireland’s triumphant pursuit against England in Bangalore – in World Cup history.

However, amid all the wonderful cricket that was played on the fields replete with incredible performances, something bizarre happened.

Now, cricket by principle has a strangeness to its character and unpredictability in the end, always has the last laugh. And when it comes to a hit wicket-decision, peculiarities of the game become all-too common.

A similar sight was witnessed at Taunton in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Bangladesh.

Oshane Thomas was the man on strike, and Mustafizur Rahman was the bowler, and a routine delivery appeared to have ensued as “The Fizz” managed to beat Thomas and the ball went through to the keeper.

However, fans and players alike were equally flummoxed to find that the bails had somehow been dislodged. After some consultation among each other, the two on-field umpires decided to go upstairs.

Replays showed that Thomas had indeed knocked over the bails with his bat, but had done so after he had completed his shot. Well, at least that is what the third umpire seemed to have reckoned.

The rare occurrence piqued the interest of viewers to the max considering that without any confirmation on the same, it also seems to be the right call by the third umpire per the laws of the game.

Stranger Things just got stranger.

Nonetheless, the Windies put forward a strong foot and managed to score an impressive 321/8 in their 50 overs, with Shai Hope becoming the stop scorer at 96. But it was not enough in the end.