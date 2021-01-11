News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Stroud Leads Fresno St. Past San Jose St. 80-65

Stroud Leads Fresno St. Past San Jose St. 80-65

Deon Stroud had a careerhigh 22 points as Fresno State got past San Jose State 8065 on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif.: Deon Stroud had a career-high 22 points as Fresno State got past San Jose State 80-65 on Sunday.

Stroud made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jordan Campbell had 16 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State (5-3, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Richard Washington had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-8, 0-6). Ralph Agee added 14 points. Nate Lacewell had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


