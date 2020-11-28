STU vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21, VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

League leaders of Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich will be welcomed by the eighth placed league team VfB Stuttgart. The defending champions will be looking to get back to winning ways in the home league following last weekend's 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen.

While Stuttgart made a good start this season by losing only one of their first eight games, they have drawn five of those eight games, including their last four. It is an impressive feat for a team who only gained promotion last season. They head into the home fixture on the back of a 3-3 away draw against Hoffenheim.

The Bundesliga 2020-21, VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich outing is scheduled for Saturday, November 28. The kick off will start from 8 PM IST. The match will be played at Mercedes Benz Arena.

The last Bundesliga game between the two sides took place in January last year. Bayern Munich comfortably beat Stuttgart 4-1.

STU vs BAY Dream11 Team:
Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Pascal Stenzel

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Waldemar Anton, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka

Strikers: Sasa Kalajdzic, Kingsley Coman

Bundesliga 2020-21 STU vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Strikers: Sasa Kalajdzic, Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich probable line-up: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2020-21 STU vs BAY, Bayern Munich probable line-up vs VfB Stuttgart: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski