STU vs DOR Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

VfB Stuttgart will host Borussia Dortmund at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in what will be their next Bundesliga fixture. They come into this match after winning three of their last five league matches and in the process, have bounced back from their 4-0 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Dortmund come into this match after successive defeats. They went down to Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga and then, they were also defeated by Manchester City in the Champions League fixture.

Stuttgart will step onto the turf without the services of Nicolás González and Orel Mangala. Apart from these, Silas Wamangituka is also out for the rest of the season.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, do have a whole host of injury concerns to deal with. Youssoufa Moukoko remains out for the rest of the season and at the same time, Jadon Sanchohas already missed the last five games owing to a thigh injury.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund game will commence at 10:00 PM IST.

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers will be able to live stream the game on FanCode.

Saturday, April 10- 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Erling Braut HaalandSasa KalajdzicGregor KobelWaldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mats Hummels, Raphael GuerreiroWataru Endo, Philipp Forster, Thorgan Hazard, Jude BellinghamErling Braut Haaland, Sasa KalajdzicSTU vs DOR, Bundesliga 2020-21Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Pascal Stenzel, Naouirou Ahamada, Wataru Endo, Philipp Forster; Gonzalo Castro, Tanguy Coulibaly; Sasa KalajdzicSTU vs DOR, Bundesliga 2020-21Marwin Hitz; Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney; Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Erling Braut Haaland

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here