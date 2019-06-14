Stuttgart Open: Auger-Aliassime Battles Past Dustin Brown, to Face Milos Raonic in Semis
Stuttgart Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic, Jan-Lennard Struff and Matteo Berrettini are the four semi-finalists.
Felix Auger-Aliassime was ranked outside the top 100 of ATP rankings at the start of 2019. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Mercedes Cup)
Stuttgart: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was the only quarter-finalist to be stretched to three games as saved a match point against Germany's Dustin Brown to advance to the semi-finals of Stuttgart Open.
Auger-Aliassime, seeded 7th, beat Brown 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 7-6(2) to reach the semi-finals, where he will take on countryman and sixth seed Milos Raonic.
Raonic's was the last match of the day and he comfortably beat Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-4 to set up a face off with his compatriot.
In the other two quarter-finals, Jan-Lennard Struff beat Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 and in-form Matteo Berrettini outplayed Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-3.
It took Auger-Aliassime his seventh break point of the match to finally break Brown's serve even as he struck 30 aces himself to keep his own serve going.
Felix finds a way!In his first ATP event on grass, @felixtennis saves match point to beat Dustin Brown 7-6 6-7 7-6 and reach the #MercedesCup semi-finals pic.twitter.com/W61kQq0VPW— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 14, 2019
Both the players failed to break each other in the first two sets of the quarter-final as they were decided in tie-breaks.
In the deciding set, it was Brown who broke the 7th seed first but at match point, Brown missed a forehand volley and struck it wide to give the lifeline Auger-Aliassime needed.
When his seventh break point arrived, Auger-Aliassime chased down a lob, quickly turned around and whipped a forehand past Brown to break back his serve.
The set then went to tiebreak, where the Canadian showed his superiority to take the match.
