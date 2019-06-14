Take the pledge to vote

Stuttgart Open: Auger-Aliassime Battles Past Dustin Brown, to Face Milos Raonic in Semis

Stuttgart Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic, Jan-Lennard Struff and Matteo Berrettini are the four semi-finalists.

Updated:June 14, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime was ranked outside the top 100 of ATP rankings at the start of 2019.
Stuttgart: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was the only quarter-finalist to be stretched to three games as saved a match point against Germany's Dustin Brown to advance to the semi-finals of Stuttgart Open.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded 7th, beat Brown 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 7-6(2) to reach the semi-finals, where he will take on countryman and sixth seed Milos Raonic.

Raonic's was the last match of the day and he comfortably beat Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-4 to set up a face off with his compatriot.

In the other two quarter-finals, Jan-Lennard Struff beat Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 and in-form Matteo Berrettini outplayed Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-3.

It took Auger-Aliassime his seventh break point of the match to finally break Brown's serve even as he struck 30 aces himself to keep his own serve going.

Both the players failed to break each other in the first two sets of the quarter-final as they were decided in tie-breaks.

In the deciding set, it was Brown who broke the 7th seed first but at match point, Brown missed a forehand volley and struck it wide to give the lifeline Auger-Aliassime needed.

When his seventh break point arrived, Auger-Aliassime chased down a lob, quickly turned around and whipped a forehand past Brown to break back his serve.

The set then went to tiebreak, where the Canadian showed his superiority to take the match.

