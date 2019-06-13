Stuttgart Open: Bopanna and Shapovalov stun Bryan Brothers, Raonic Trumps Tsonga

Stuttgart: India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to upset the legendary Bryan Brothers -- Mike and Bob -- 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 to move into the quarter-finals of the Mercedes Cup here Wednesday.

The Indo-Canadian pair will take on Frenchmen Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals on Friday.

RAONIC EDGES TSONGA

Elsewhere, Milos Raonic edged past Tsonga 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) to reach the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals.

Raonic, who lost last year's final to Roger Federer and also needed a tiebreaker to get past Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday, hit 24 aces to beat Tsonga in 2 hours, 27 minutes.

The sixth-seeded Canadian next faces Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who beat fourth-seeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5.

Also Wednesday, Lucas Pouille upset third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2, and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff eased to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Rain delayed the start of play for 3-and-a-half hours at the grass-court tournament.