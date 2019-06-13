Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Stuttgart Open: Bopanna and Shapovalov stun Bryan Brothers, Raonic Trumps Tsonga

Rohan Bopanna combined with Denis Shapovalov to beat higher seeded Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan to move into the quarters, while Milos Raonic edged past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Agencies

Updated:June 13, 2019, 7:26 AM IST
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov beat higher-ranked Bryan Brothers (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Stuttgart: India's Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to upset the legendary Bryan Brothers -- Mike and Bob -- 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 to move into the quarter-finals of the Mercedes Cup here Wednesday.

The Indo-Canadian pair will take on Frenchmen Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals on Friday.

RAONIC EDGES TSONGA

Elsewhere, Milos Raonic edged past Tsonga 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) to reach the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals.

Raonic, who lost last year's final to Roger Federer and also needed a tiebreaker to get past Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday, hit 24 aces to beat Tsonga in 2 hours, 27 minutes.

The sixth-seeded Canadian next faces Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who beat fourth-seeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5.

Also Wednesday, Lucas Pouille upset third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2, and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff eased to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Rain delayed the start of play for 3-and-a-half hours at the grass-court tournament.

