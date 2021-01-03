La Liga: Luis Suarez's 90th-minute Winner Sinks Alaves, Atletico Madrid Retake Lead

Luis Suarez scored a 90th-minute winner as Atletico Madrid defeated Alaves 2-1 to win its fourth in a row and retake the Spanish league lead on Sunday. Suarez scored from close range completing a cross by Joao Felix after Atletico had conceded an equalizer in the 84th minute against an Alaves team that played with 10 men from the 63rd.

Suarez had helped Atletico take the lead with a 41st-minute assist to Marcos Llorente, who cleared three defenders outside the area before firing a low shot that deflected off a defender before finding the net.

Alaves lost defender Victor Laguardia with a straight red card determined by video review for a hard foul on Thomas Lemar. The hosts equalized when Atletico defender Felipe found his own net while trying to clear a cross inside the area.

The win gave Atletico a two-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, which defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 at home on Saturday. Atletico has two games in hand on its city rival.

Diego Simeone's team has won 11 of its past 12 league matches, with the only setback a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid four rounds ago.

Alaves, which stayed in 11th place, has one win in its its past six matches.

Later on Sunday, sixth-place Barcelona visits last-place Huesca with Lionel Messi back after sitting out the previous match.

OTHER RESULTS

Iker Muniain scored a 25th-minute winner as Athletic Bilbao defeated struggling Elche 1-0 at home. The win left Athletic in ninth place, while Elche stayed 17th, just outside the relegation zone.

Promoted Elche is winless in 10 consecutive matches, with its last victory against Valencia back in October.