News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Sports
    1-MIN READ

    Suarez Set For Atletico Return After Negative COVID-19 Test

    Suarez Set For Atletico Return After Negative COVID-19 Test

    Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez is set to return to action this weekend after the Liga club confirmed on Thursday that the Uruguayan had returned a negative COVID19 test.

    MADRID: Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez is set to return to action this weekend after the Liga club confirmed on Thursday that the Uruguayan had returned a negative COVID-19 test.

    The 33-year-old tested positive for coronavirus last month on international duty and missed his country’s win over Colombia and defeat by Brazil as well as Atleti’s last four fixtures.

    “Luis Suarez will rejoin the first team group training session… after returning a negative PCR test conducted by La Liga,” a club statement read.

    Suarez joined Atleti from Barcelona in the last transfer window and has scored five goals in six La Liga appearances for the Rojiblancos.

    Diego Simeone’s side, who host Valladolid on Saturday before travelling to Salzburg for a crunch Champions League group stage tie on Wednesday, currently sit second in La Liga on 23 points, one point behind leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand.

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    • Tags:
    • First Published:
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...