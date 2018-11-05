English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Subhankar Dey Rounds Up Brilliant Week With SaarLorLux Open Title
India's Subhankar Dey upset fifth seed Rajeev Ouseph in straight games to win the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship Super 100 badminton tournament here, capping off a "dream" week for the 25-year-old.
(Image: Subhankar Dey/Twitter)
Saarbrucken: India's Subhankar Dey upset fifth seed Rajeev Ouseph in straight games to win the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship Super 100 badminton tournament here, capping off a "dream" week for the 25-year-old.
The unseeded Subhankar got the better of England's Ouseph 21-11 21-14 in just 34 minutes in the final played on Sunday.
Subhankar, who was meeting Ouseph for the first time, had no trouble in the first game. He won seven consecutive points and wrapped the game 21-11.
In the second game, however, Ouesph, ranked 37, came back stronger but the 64th ranked Indian won five consecutive points to end the competition.
"It is the biggest achievement of my life. I had expected to work really hard in the rallies but they turned out to be short. I am playing really well right now and I like it," Subhankar said.
"I did a lot of homework and it paid off. I watched his games. I was patient and relaxed and I knew I had nothing to lose," he said referring to his opponent in the final.
Subhankar had to battle it out in the semifinal against Ren Pengbo of China. The Indian overcame a nerve-wracking contest to win 21-18 11-21 24-22. He had got the better of former Olympic champion Lin Dan in the second round.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
