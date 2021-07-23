Sudarsan Pattnaik Cheers for India with His Art, Does Magic with Sand Yet Again

Today marks the inaugural day of the quadrennial grand event, the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Olympics kicked off today, ending the wait for athletes to showcase their hard-earned skills. Internationally known and Padma Shri Awardee sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik has yet again created a breath-taking sand art as he cheered for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. The art looks like a stadium with a medal in between. Surrounded by the contrast of blue and green, the medal reads, “#Cheer4India,” and has the Olympics logo, along with a tri-coloured swish below. The sand-brown-coloured boundary has silhouettes of various Olympic sports such as Archery, Boxing, Hockey andRacing.

The Odisha-based artist shared the image of the sand art on his Twitter wall. Using the hashtags #Cheer4India and #Tokyo2020, Sudarsan shared two pictures with the caption, “My Sand Art at Puri Beach in Odisha.” The image was also shared by the official Twitter account of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for India. The Twitter handle of the account is ‘#Tokyo2020 for India.’

The account shared the picture of Sudarsan’s art with a pun-centric caption that read, “The Olympic Sea-son is on!”

Sudarsan is gifted with the talent to fill sand with life and emotions with his magical hands. Time and again, he mesmerizes the masses with his creations. The latest creation garnered immense appreciation and was shared by many verified users of Twitter, including Press Information Bureau, Maharashtra.

Olympics kicked off with the opening ceremony today. Internationally acclaimed boxer MC Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh, captain of the men’s hockey team, were the Indian flag bearers in the ceremony.

A total of 19 will be seen at the ceremony with tennis player Ankita Raina replacing Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, with table tennis starts deciding against attending the Olympics opening ceremony as they open their mixed doubles campaign the following day. Six Indian officials will accompany them.

