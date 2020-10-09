SPORTS

Sudeva Delhi FC Signs Ex-Mohun Bagan Player Kean Lewis for I-League 2020-21 Season

Kean Lewis (Photo Credit: Lewis Facebook)

Sudeva FC signed Kean Lewis for the upcoming 2020-21 season of the I-League.

The national capital’s first I-League club Sudeva Delhi FC has signed former Mohun Bagan midfielder Kean Lewis for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The 28-year-old Kean hails from Maharashtra’s Thane region and has also played in the cash-rich Indian Super League.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the left-half has been handed a one-year contract by the Delhi-based outfit. Ken made his professional debut with Mohun Bagan in a 3-1 win over Aizawl FC in the 2015-16 I-League season. He also represented the Kolkata giants in the I-League in 2016-17 edition.

Lewis later played for now-defunct Delhi Dynamos and Pune City in the ISL.

