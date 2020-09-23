Sudeva FC Head Coach Chencho Dorji Becomes 1st Bhutanese at Helm of an I-League Club

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the team’s head coach ahead of the upcoming season. I-League’s newest entrant is the first team from New Delhi since the National Football League was rebranded as the I-League.

The league will be held in Kolkata from November to March. Dorji is the first Bhutanese coach at the helm of any club in the history of the I-League.

He joined Sudeva’s academy in November 2019 and is now the chief tactician of the senior team. Dorji has previously worked at the Bhutan Football Federation for 12 years and has also had a brief stint at a Manipur-based club.

The new coach felt honoured at being appointed to the post. “It is a great honour to be part of the I-League. I really thank the president and the vice-president for believing in me and deciding to give the huge responsibility. lf you do well, you will survive and I am very excited about this challenge," he said.

“As with every head coach, I also want to win. l want to win all the matches, but that does not happen in football. We must be ready to handle such a situation wisely. This is our first season and we want to be in the best position at the end of the season.”