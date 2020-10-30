Sudeva Football Club Changes Name to Sudeva Delhi FC, Reveal New Logo

Sudeva Football Club will now be known as Sudeva Delhi FC, the club said in a statement on Thursday. Sudeva is the first ever club from New Delhi to play in the I-League.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the new logo and name of Sudeva Delhi FC.

"I am extremely happy and honoured that Delhi Government have shown their support and trust in Sudeva Delhi FC as we aim to nurture the talented youth in the capital," said Sudeva Delhi president Anuj Gupta.

Sisodia said that it was the dream and vision of Delhi government to provide world-class facilities for the youth in the national capital.

"If we do this, then our sports talents will leave no stone unturned to bring in more laurels in the capital," he said.