Sudirman Cup 2021 Review: Depleted Indian Squad Caves in Against Thailand, China

India had gone without their star players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was very well known and that the inexperienced squad would find it tough against the likes of Thailand and China was also known. However, what made it almost embarrassing is how less the shuttlers fought. The players just caved in and could not win a single game in the 5-0 thrashing against the defending champions China. While China was always a tall ask, the team could have still fought hard against Thailand but barring Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun in men’s doubles, no Indian player was willing to fight out with all their might. Even the highly-rated men’s singles players Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth didn’t fight hard enough.

Indian nightmare against Thailand started after the men’s doubles had actually played brilliantly to defeat Jomkoh and Kedren. With Kapila marshalling the net, creating openings for his hard hitting partner, the Indians combined well. Their synchronised movements allowed them to beat their opponents.

Malvika Bansod, 20 years old from Nagpur, world No.150 took on world No.11 Pornpawee Chochuwong. They had not played each other before and Pornpawee showed her form and her might to win 21-11, 21-14.

Pornpawee took an early lead and never looked back. Malvika played some good long rallies but couldn’t convert most of them to get points. However, she did display some praiseworthy attributes. She did not look nervous and was always willing to take the battle to her much-higher ranked opponent.

There are two problems she has to find solutions for. Firstly her movements towards the net have to be faster and secondly, and more importantly, she has to learn rotation of the torso if she has to smash well - something that is required even for a fast toss. Her overhead strokes will get more depth and pace, which is required at top levels of world badminton. Some variation in net game will also help.

With tie score 1-1 now, Srikanth walked out to the court to take on world No.25, 20-year-old Vitidsaran and on paper, he should have come out victorious. “Up to 2018, Srikanth was really playing well but the last two years he has not been impressive. He seems to have lost his confidence. I was really disappointed," said former chief national coach Vimal Kumar.

Srikanth was totally outclassed in the first game by the former three-time world junior champion from Thailand. He appeared listless. In the second game, he showed glimpses of the past when he suddenly upped the pace and in fact led 9-7. He stayed toe-to-toe with Vitidsaran till 17-17, then saved two match points at 17-20 but finally succumbed at 19-21.

In women’s doubles, veteran shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who had lost all three encounters against world No.8 Kititharkul/Rawinda, lost this encounter also 21-23, 8-21. Ashwini brought all her experience to forefront, hit some lovely crosscourt smashes to lead 13-8 and 18-14.

Sikki did intercept well at times but it was Ashwini who led India to game point 20-19 but could not convert and then the pair lost the first game. In the second game, however, the pair could not match up at all and surrendered meakly.

With the tie now lost Sai Praneeth-Tanisha Crasto walked out for mixed doubles and lost 13-21,11-21 against world No.2 pair Dechapol and Sapsiree.

There lies the biggest question out of this Sudirman Cup campaign. Why didn’t Kapila and Ponnappa play mixed doubles? Why were singles specialists Praneeth and Srikanth entered for the mixed doubles against Thailand and China, respectively? Who in team management took this decision?

Srikanth and Rutaparna Panda were easy meat for Feng Yan Zhe and Du Yue, crashing out 9-21, 9-21.

“I am really shocked. Why these singles guys played mixed doubles. There are so many foreign coaches employed in India. What are they teaching? Two were also with the team in Finland. Did Sai and Srikanth practice singles or mixed doubles in training prior to leaving for Sudirman Cup? There was also an Indian coach as well. So this whole thing has to be probed," Vimal said.

In the tie against China, Praneeth was easily outplayed by Shi Yu Qi. Praneeth did not do well in Tokyo and the story did not change in the Sudirman Cup. “They could have taken top youngsters from India. At least they would get good experience."

Kapila and Arjun played strong against China as well, running the Chinese very close.The Indians lost 20-22, 17-21.

Malvika was rested and Aditi Bhatt came in to play against the Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei. Chen trying to get feel of the court played a lazy game testing all corners against Aditi. It took her 27 minutes to smoke Aditi 21-9, 21-8. Chen was far too controlled and fast for the Indian, repeatedly catching her in deep forehand flicks.

“The BAI has to go back to the drawing board soon and start working on the future of the game in India. We have no bench strength to speak about. No strong players emerging in women’s singles or doubles, no one in mixed doubles, or men’s doubles. We have to see what is wrong with the system and rectify urgently. Why we are paying thousands of dollars to foreign coaches if they are not able to produce the next generation," observed Vimal.

Clearly, there has been a debacle of sorts in Finland. India’s last tie match against hosts and rookies Finland was just a formality. And strangely it was for that tie, India got the combinations right. Ponnappa and Arjun, though a scratch combination, are doubles specialist and played the mixed doubles. They combined well enough to defeat Anton Kaisti and Nystrom 21-9, 21-14 in mixed doubles. Srikanth was disappointing once again in the men’s singles even though he won. He huffed and puffed to put it across Kalle Keljonin and too three games, 16-21, 21-14, 21-11 to give india the 2-0 lead in the tie. Malvika ensured India wrapped up the tie 3-0 by defeating Nyqvist 21-16, 21-11.

There are a few major lessons to be learned from the Sudirman Cup campaign.

Firstly, if India wants to be known as a badminton power worldwide, there needs to be a strong bench strength. There should at least be four top-level talents for each event, vying to play for india. With so many academies blooming all over the country, it is not a impossible task but it requires more intricate planning and foresight.

Secondly, there is a need to seek some accountability from the coaches. Many foreign coaches are working in BAI and SAI, earning thousands of dollars monthly. They should be answerable to performances and must develop players.

Lastly, the team management needs to be questioned. How were singles players like Praneeth and Srikanth picked for mixed doubles matches against Thailand and China? Team management must also ensure that players selected must be at peak fitness, highly-motivated and raring to go. Listless and lackadaisical attitude must not be tolerated.

