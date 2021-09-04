Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj is Indian para-badminton player. He currently occupies the second spot in the World Rankings. He is also an IAS officer of the 2007 batch and the first bureaucrat from India to represent the country in the Paralympic Games. In 2016, Yathiraj hogged media headlines after he won Asian Para-Badminton Championships to become the first bureaucrat from India to win an international title in badminton. In the same year, he was also awarded the Yash Bharti award, the highest civilian honour of Uttar Pradesh. Two years later, he won National Championship in men’s singles at Varanasi.

In Tokyo, he qualified as the second-ranked shuttler from his group behind world number one in SL4 category Lucas Mazur. Then in the SL4 class semifinals, Suhas outwitted Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan 21-9 21-15 in 31 minutes. The Noida District Magistrate will face top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the final on Sunday.

Age - 38

Sports/Discipline – Badminton (men’s SL4 category)

Working Ranking - 2

First Paralympic Games – 2020 Tokyo

Major Achievements

Asian Para Games

Bronze medal –2018 Jakarta, Indonesia (Men’s team)

Asia Championships

Gold medal –Beijing, China (Men’s singles)

BWF Turkish Open Para-Badminton Championships 2017

Gold medal – 2017 Antalya, Turkey (Men’s singles)

Gold medal – 2017 Antalya, Turkey (Men’s Doubles)

BWF Japan Open Para-Badminton Championships 2017

Silver medal – 2017 Tokyo, Japan (Men’s singles)

Bronze medal –2017 Tokyo, Japan (Men’s Doubles)

National Para-Badminton Championships 2018

Gold medal – 2018 Varanasi, India (Men’s singles)

BWF Turkish Open Para-Badminton Championships 2018

Silver medal –2018 Konya, Turkey (Men’s singles)

BWF Uganda Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019

Bronze medal –2019 Kampala, Uganda (Men’s singles)

BWF Irish Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019

Silver medal –2019 Dublin, Ireland (Men’s singles)

BWF Thailand Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019

Bronze medal –2019 Bangkok, Thailand (Men’s singles)

Bronze medal –2019 Bangkok, Thailand (Men’s doubles)

BWF China Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019

Bronze medal – 2019 Hangzhou, China (Men’s singles)

Silver medal – 2019 Hangzhou, China (Men’s Doubles)

BWF Turkish Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019

Gold medal – 2019 Antalya, Turkey (Men’s singles)

BWF Denmark Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019

Bronze medal –2019 Odense, Denmark (Men’s singles)

Silver medal – 2019 Odense, Denmark (Men’s Doubles)

BWF Japan Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019

Bronze medal – 2019 Tokyo, Azamgarh (Men’s singles)

Tokyo Paralympics Qualification

Yathiraj qualified for the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympics via a bipartite invitation.

2016 Rio Paralympics Performance

Yathiraj did not qualify for the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here