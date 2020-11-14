SUI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League Group A4 match, Switzerland vs Spain - Playing XI, Football

Switzerland will host Spain in a UEFA Nations League, Group 4 match at St. Jakob Park, on Sunday, November 15. The match will commence at 01:15 am, IST. Switzerland are currently at the fourth position in the Nations League group 4 table and are in desperate need of a win to avoid relegation from League A. From their opening four games in the Nations League, they have managed to get just two points with both draws coming against Germany. The Swiss are now four points behind Ukraine and Germany on the table.

On the contrary, Spain are on top of Group 4 in League A, losing just one game so far. They top the section with seven points from four games. They started their Nations League 2020-21 campaign with a draw against Germany followed by defeating Ukraine and Switzerland at home. However, they lost 1-0 to Ukraine last month.

The two teams have met on 21 occasions with Spain holding the upper hand with 16 wins, one loss and four draws. Switzerland are heading into the game after a 2-1 loss against Belgium in friendly, while come in after a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their friendly international.

UEFA Nations League Switzerland vs Spain: SUI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Nations League SUI vs SPA, Switzerland vs Spain Dream11 Captain: Sergio Ramos

UEFA Nations League SUI vs SPA, Switzerland vs Spain Dream11 Vice-Captain: Nico Elvedi

UEFA Nations League SUI vs SPA, Switzerland vs Spain Dream11 Goalkeeper: David de Gea

UEFA Nations League SUI vs SPA, Switzerland vs Spain Dream11 Defenders: Fabian Schar, Djibril Sow, Pau Torres

UEFA Nations League SUI vs SPA, Switzerland vs Spain Dream11 Midfielders: Xherdan Shaqiri, Sergio Canales, Granit Xhaka

UEFA Nations League SUI vs SPA, Switzerland vs Spain Dream11 Strikers: Ferran Torres, Haris Seferovic,

UEFA Nations League SUI vs SPA, Switzerland possible starting line-up vs Spain: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schar; Silvan Widmer, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Loris Benito; Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri

UEFA Nations League SUI vs SPA, Spain possible starting line-up vs Switzerland: David de Gea; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Canales; Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata