English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India Remain Winless, Lose to Australia
India remained winless in the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament after losing 2-4 to Australia in their third match here on Tuesday.
Sardar Singh (Image: Hockey India/Twitter)
Ipoh: India remained winless in the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament after losing 2-4 to Australia in their third match here on Tuesday.
Ramandeep Singh (52nd and 53rd minutes) scored twice after Australia were 4-0 up, thanks to Mark Knowles 28th minute, penalty stroke), Aran Zalewski (35th), Daniel Beale (41st) and Blake Govers (43rd, penalty corner).
Also Watch
Ramandeep Singh (52nd and 53rd minutes) scored twice after Australia were 4-0 up, thanks to Mark Knowles 28th minute, penalty stroke), Aran Zalewski (35th), Daniel Beale (41st) and Blake Govers (43rd, penalty corner).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni is the General in Virat Kohli's Army: Kuldeep Yadav
- Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
- Geneva Motor Show 2018: Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Unveiled, Showcased along With 45X and H5X Models
- Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor Writes A Heartwarming Note To Late Sridevi’s Daughter
- The Best Of The Khans, Irrfan Remains Incredibly Interesting