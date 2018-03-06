GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India Remain Winless, Lose to Australia

India remained winless in the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament after losing 2-4 to Australia in their third match here on Tuesday.

IANS

Updated:March 6, 2018, 6:37 PM IST
Sardar Singh (Image: Hockey India/Twitter)
Ipoh: India remained winless in the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament after losing 2-4 to Australia in their third match here on Tuesday.

Ramandeep Singh (52nd and 53rd minutes) scored twice after Australia were 4-0 up, thanks to Mark Knowles 28th minute, penalty stroke), Aran Zalewski (35th), Daniel Beale (41st) and Blake Govers (43rd, penalty corner).

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
