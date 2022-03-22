CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa Pair Move to Swiss Open Qualification 2nd Round

Ashwini Ponnappa is one of the top doubles player of India. (Ashwini Instagram Photo)

Ashwini Ponnappa is one of the top doubles player of India. (Ashwini Instagram Photo)

The Indian pair won 18-21 21-16 21-17 in a qualification first-round match that lasted 59 minutes.

The Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa prevailed over the Denmark duo of Mads Vestergaard and Natasja P Anthonisen in a hard-fought match to advance to the second round of the mixed doubles qualifiers of the Swiss Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

But it was curtains for another Indian — Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka — as she conceded a walkover to Selin Hubsch of Germany in the women’s singles qualification first round.

Most of the top Indian players, including P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth, are playing in the tournament.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has, however, withdrawn from the tournament after feeling exhausted following back-to-back final appearances at the German Open and All England Championships.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

first published:March 22, 2022, 23:15 IST