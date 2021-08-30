Sumit Antil Profile

That Sumit Antil would win the F64 Men’s javelin throw gold at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo was a given as the 23-year-old came into the Games as the World No.1 and the world record holder. That he would go on to obliterate the field and his own world record not once, not twice but three times during the course of his six throws is something no one could have imagined. Such was Antil’s dominance that his shortest throw in the final was bettered only by a single throw by Michal Burian of Australia who claimed silver.
Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil Sets New World Record to Win Javelin Gold Medal
Antil was born into a middle-class family and his father was a JWO officer in the Air Force and passed away in 2004. He was training to be a wrestler before an unfortunate motorbike accident changed his life. On January 5, 2015, when he was coming back from tuition, he met with an accident. As his father was in the Air Force, he was shifted to Army Hospital where doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee. After a rest of 53 days, he was shifted to Artificial Limb Center in Pune. Post getting a prosthetic leg, he left his dream of becoming a wrestler but kept on practicing normal workouts.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates
In July 2017 a para-athlete in his village (Rajkumar) told him about Para Games, which changed his life forever. At first, it was a challenge for him to cope with that much workout as there was a lot of pain in his stump, and sometimes his liner (inner part of the prosthetic leg) was filled with blood due to excessive heat in it. But, with the support of his family and friends, he never quit, and his only focus was on improving himself day by day.
The Sonipat-born Anit had competed in the able-bodied javelin at the national level, including at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix event in Patiala, India. He competed in able-bodied wrestling until 2015, at which point he took a three-year break from the sport to focus on his studies. He took up Para athletics in 2018 and trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India with Sandeep Choudhary and is coached by Virender Dhankad.
Sumit Antil Profile
Date of Birth: 7th June, 1998
Native: Sonipat, Haryana
Sports: Para Athlete
Event: Men’s Javelin throw
Classification: F64
Type of Impairment: Limb deficiency
Origin of Impairment: Acquired
Achievements
Gold medal at Paralympic Games 2020
World No.1 and record holder in F64
Silver medal in World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Italy 2019
Silver medal in Paris Open Handisport, 2019
Silver medal in World Para Athletics Championship, Dubai 2019
When and where did you begin this sport?
He got involved in Para athletics in 2018.
Why this sport?
He competed in able-bodied wrestling until 2015, at which point he took a three-year break from sport to focus on his studies. He took up Para athletics in 2018 following encouragement from another Para athlete in his village.
Coach
Virender Dhankhar [personal], IND
Training Regime
He trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India.
Key government interventions
Foreign Exposure – more than 7 international competitions
National coaching camps with sports science support along with sports kit
Financial assistance in procurement of prosthesis and equipment
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here