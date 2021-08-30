Sumit Antil Profile

That Sumit Antil would win the F64 Men’s javelin throw gold at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo was a given as the 23-year-old came into the Games as the World No.1 and the world record holder. That he would go on to obliterate the field and his own world record not once, not twice but three times during the course of his six throws is something no one could have imagined. Such was Antil’s dominance that his shortest throw in the final was bettered only by a single throw by Michal Burian of Australia who claimed silver.

Antil was born into a middle-class family and his father was a JWO officer in the Air Force and passed away in 2004. He was training to be a wrestler before an unfortunate motorbike accident changed his life. On January 5, 2015, when he was coming back from tuition, he met with an accident. As his father was in the Air Force, he was shifted to Army Hospital where doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee. After a rest of 53 days, he was shifted to Artificial Limb Center in Pune. Post getting a prosthetic leg, he left his dream of becoming a wrestler but kept on practicing normal workouts.

In July 2017 a para-athlete in his village (Rajkumar) told him about Para Games, which changed his life forever. At first, it was a challenge for him to cope with that much workout as there was a lot of pain in his stump, and sometimes his liner (inner part of the prosthetic leg) was filled with blood due to excessive heat in it. But, with the support of his family and friends, he never quit, and his only focus was on improving himself day by day.

The Sonipat-born Anit had competed in the able-bodied javelin at the national level, including at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix event in Patiala, India. He competed in able-bodied wrestling until 2015, at which point he took a three-year break from the sport to focus on his studies. He took up Para athletics in 2018 and trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India with Sandeep Choudhary and is coached by Virender Dhankad.

Sumit Antil Profile

Date of Birth: 7th June, 1998

Native: Sonipat, Haryana

Sports: Para Athlete

Event: Men’s Javelin throw

Classification: F64

Type of Impairment: Limb deficiency

Origin of Impairment: Acquired

Achievements

Gold medal at Paralympic Games 2020

World No.1 and record holder in F64

Silver medal in World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Italy 2019

Silver medal in Paris Open Handisport, 2019

Silver medal in World Para Athletics Championship, Dubai 2019

When and where did you begin this sport?

He got involved in Para athletics in 2018.

Why this sport?

He competed in able-bodied wrestling until 2015, at which point he took a three-year break from sport to focus on his studies. He took up Para athletics in 2018 following encouragement from another Para athlete in his village.

Coach

Virender Dhankhar [personal], IND

Training Regime

He trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India.

Key government interventions

Foreign Exposure – more than 7 international competitions

National coaching camps with sports science support along with sports kit

Financial assistance in procurement of prosthesis and equipment

