Sumit Khade vs Dhruv Chaudhary III at MFN 7: Who Will Win The Deciding Bout?

The stage is set for a highly anticipated bout between two mixed martial artists from India, who know each other quite well - Sumit Khade and Dhruv Chaudhary. The two have fought each other twice before, with both fights decided by the judges. The first one went Sumit’s way, while the second one was won by Dhruv. And now, once again, at Matrix Fight Night Edition 7 in Hyderabad on 10th December, Sumit, who hails from Mumbai, will face off against Meerut’s Dhruv in the Men’s Lightweight bout for a decider.

Speaking of his opponent, Sumit said: “Dhruv is a good fighter. He is strong, he is good. It will be great to fight him again."

On being quizzed about Sumit’s strengths and weaknesses, Dhruv said that he is focused on winning the fight against anyone who steps in the cage with him, and not on anyone’s strengths or weaknesses.

“For me, an opponent is just an opponent. I don’t think whether the person in front of me is weak or strong. Whoever is in the cage with me, all I know is that I have to beat him. All I know is have to win," he said.

Both Sumit and Dhruv have gained much experience since their first fight against each other. While Sumit has competed in 14 MMA fights, having a record of 11-3. Dhruv on the other has fought in 19 fights and has an MMA record of 12-7. But despite their experiences, and knowledge of their opponents, the duo has not planned any specific strategy going into the bouts.

“I have no specific strategy going into the fight. I am just going to win. I don’t wish to say anything which might turn out to be different in the cage. A real-life is very different from life in the cage," Dhruv said.

“I don’t have a special strategy. Both of us are experienced fighters now. We have levelled up since our first bout. We are both allrounders. It will be our best fight," Sumit added.

With the first two fights going full three rounds, Sumit is eager to finish this one quickly.

“People always want knockouts. Everyone keeps telling me to do a knockout. I want to finish this fight really quick. I don’t want it to go to a decision," he said.

But Dhruv is equally confident that he will pick up the win over his opponent.

“When I first fought Sumit, it was my first career MMA fight. I did not know a few things about the sport. Over the years, I have learnt how to tackle any position. I have also learnt how to rotate between attacking and defending. I am confident I can win again," he said.

Sumit had an opportunity to face Dhruv back in September in the Featherweight category, but he struggled to cut down his weight at that point. This time, the duo will compete in the Lightweight category, one above their own. The Mumbai fighter said that the bout at MFN 7 is very important to him and hence, he has not left anything to chance.

“This fight is very important. I could not cut my weight in September. Because of drastic weight, I could not fight. This is why I am fighting in the Lightweight category, a weight category above mine. I don’t want to leave anything to chance. This fight has to happen, and I am ready for it," Sumit signed off.

BRIEF PROFILES OF SUMIT AND DHRUV:

Name: Sumit Khade

Age: 30 years

Weight Class: Featherweight

Sumit Khade, who hails from Mumbai, has father who is a BMC official, and a mother who is a housewife. He started his fighting career with karate when he was studying in 6th standard. He followed UFC legend Anderson Silva as a young kid, and liked his style of fighting which got him attracted to Mixed Martial Arts.

Sumit went on to represent India in Karate World Championships in 2010. He, then, also started learning kickboxing. He competed in his first MMA tournament in 2012 in Mumbai. Afterwards, he fought in the now-defunct Super Fight League in between 2013-2018.

Sumit’s official W-L record in MMA is of 11-3. He enjoys competing in the ring. He believes in respecting his opponents but also feels one should have self-belief in themselves.

He believes he can win his bout in Matrix Fight Night this time around. Speaking of MFN, he believes it has provided a great platform for MMA fighters in India to compete. He also feels the sport of Mixed Martial arts is growing in India because of MFN.

Name: Dhruv Chaudhary

Age: 29 years

Weight Category: Bantamweight

Dhruv Chaudhary, who hails from Meerut, is the sole-earning member of his family. He started his fighting career with Tae-k-wondo at the age of 8. He started learning other forms of martial arts, including Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Wushu, before eventually competing in his first MMA tournament in 2012.

Dhruv represented India in international tournaments in Kickboxing and Taekwondo. He participated in Super Fight League between 2012 and 2016. He, then, went overseas to compete in Lebanon CFC in 2016. He returned to compete in Super Fight League in 2018 and 2019.

Dhruv has a MMA Fight Record of 14-7 (W-L). He believes every moment of his fighting career so far is memorable for him. He further recalled an incident from a fight in 2016-17, when before a match, the coach said something to him. So he took out his frustration in the fight and was motivated to pick up a win.

Dhruv’s favourite MMA fighter is UFC legend Anderson Silva. He aims to win in Matrix Fight Night. He believes MFN is bigger than UFC in India and he praised the facilities, the accommodation and infrastructure being provided to fighters competing in the tournament. He also added that the fighters are treated like a part of a big family by MFN officials and management.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.