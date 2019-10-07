Sumit Nagal Achieves Career-best 129 Rank After 3 Semis in 3 Weeks on ATP Challenger Circuit

New Delhi: India's rising tennis star Sumit Nagal, on Monday, achieved a career-best rank of 129 in the latest ATP singles rankings after jumping six places, courtesy a solid three weeks of tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit.

The 22-year-old Nagal has been in good form of late and reaped the benefit of the same post a semi-final showing at the ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil last week, where he lost to Argentine Juan Ficovich 6-4, 6-1.

Nagal, who was visibly tired after reaching his third semi-final in three weeks, never looked like threatening Ficovich as he struggled to break the Argentine's serve while finding it difficult to hold his own.

Nagal has the highest number of semi-final appearances on the ATP Challenger Tour this year.

Nagal had attainted his career-best ranking of 135 after jumping 26 spots, riding on a title finish at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event in Argentina last month.

The talented youngster from Haryana was in the limelight after he made his Grand Slam debut and produced a spirited fight against the legendary Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.

Nagal, however, had expressed disappointment over not receiving any financial assistance despite showing his caliber against Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open.

"I was all alone here. No one was with me to help out. One way, it has been great that I have been playing good tennis but it's not easy to do it and I'm really sad," Nagal told PTI from Buenos Aires.

"The path is lonely despite doing well at the US Open. I qualified at 22 and led a set against Roger Federer but it still has not made impact anywhere. It's really sad nobody is coming up to invest into tennis," he added.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Prajnesh Gunneswaran went two places up to occupy the 82nd spot while Ramkumar Ramanathan made a single place advancement to world No.182.

Sasikumar Mukund (world No.229), Saketh Myneni (world No.258) are the other Indians in top 300 players in the world.

Ankita Raina remains the top-ranked women's singles player from India and went a couple of places up to be world No.189.

The next best is Pranjala Yadlapalli at the 340th spot in the WTA rankings.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.