sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Sports»Sumit Nagal Crashes Out of Monte Carlo Masters in Just 58 minutes
1-MIN READ

Sumit Nagal Crashes Out of Monte Carlo Masters in Just 58 minutes

Sumit Nagal (Photo Credit: AP)

Sumit Nagal (Photo Credit: AP)

Sumit Nagal went down in the opening qualifying round of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters against Italy's Stefano Travaglia 3-6, 0-6.

India’s Sumit Nagal had to bite the dust in the opening qualifying round of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters, going down to Italy’s Stefano Travaglia 3-6, 0-6. Travaglia, seeded second in qualifying, dropped just three points on first serve to crush the 23-year-old Indian in 58 minutes on Saturday. The Italian will face Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak for a place in the main draw. Majchrzak broke 12th seed Gianluca Mager on four occasions to score a 6-3, 6-3 win.

This was the first day of action at Monte Carlo Masters after Fabio Fognini completed his title run in 2019.

Earlier this week, the 136th-ranked Nagal had lost in the ATP 250 Sardegna Open first round in Cagliari to Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 1-6, 3-6 after entering the main draw following two emphatics wins in the qualifying rounds.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:April 10, 2021, 22:48 IST