Sumit Nagal Goes Down Fighting Against Stan Wawrinka in Prague Open Quarterfinal

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal lost a hard-fought quarterfinal encounter in the ATP Prague Open against three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka on Thursday.

Nagal, ranked 127 in the men's singles tennis rankings, won the first set 6-2 but lost the next two sets 0-6 and 1-6, bringing an end to his run in the Challenger level tournament.

Wawrinka, who is currently ranked 17th in the world, seemed rusty to begin with and when Nagal trumped him in the first set there seemed a chance that the underdog might pull off the upset.

However the Swiss tennis player soon found his rhythm and was able to take 12 of the remaining 13 games.

Nagal will see an improvement to his ranking as he is expected to rise to 122 in the standings - a career best.