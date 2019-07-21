Hamburg Open: Sumit Nagal Enters First ATP 500 Level Tournament Main Draw

Sumit Nagal downed third seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina from Spain 6-3, 7-5 to enter the main draw of Hamburg Open on Sunday to record his first ATP 500 level main draw appearance.

In the first round in Hamburg, Nagal will have tougher tests ahead of him as he faces either of Fabio Fognini, Richard Gasquet, Jan-Lennard Struff or Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Nagal, who is currently ranked 205 on the ATP World Tour, beat 128th ranked Fokina on clay. Fokina has defeated France's Gael Monfils on clay this year.

India's top doubles player Rohan Bopanna was in Hamburg watching Nagal from the sidelines and called the Indian's effort as "bold and brave".

Nagal had defeated world number 138 Sebastian Ofner in the second round of qualifiers on Saturday.

Nagal has had a brilliant last few weeks on the Challenger circuit, where he has reached five semi-finals out of the seven tournaments he has played.

Last month, Nagal also brought up the biggest win of his career, beating world number 56 Martin Klizan at Bratislava Open.

Nagal, who had started 2019 ranked outside 350 in the world, is closing in on top 200 in the ATP rankings.

After Saturday's victory, Nagal had told PTI that he was "motivated and pumped up" to be on the court and that he was looking forward to his match up against Fokina.

Nagal had also expressed that he was just enjoying playing tennis.

"To be honest, I am enjoying being on tennis courts and fighting, that's all. When you are happy and looking forward to step on the court every day, things go well," Nagal said to PTI.