Sumit Nagal Loses to World No.325 in ATP Challenger Campinas Semi-finals

Sumit Nagal failed to reach the final of ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil on Saturday as he lost in straight sets to Argentina's 325-ranked Juan Ficovich in the semi-finals.

Nagal did not look in his elements right from the start of the match as Ficovich took early control and never let it slip to beat the Indian 6-4, 6-1 in a one-sided contest.

Nagal never looked like threatening Ficovich as he struggled to break the Argentine's serve while finding it difficult to hold his own.

This was Nagal's second straight semi-final appearance on the ATP Challenger Tour after he won the ATP Challenger Buenos Aires last week. Nagal has the highest number of semi-final appearances on the ATP Challenger Tour this year.

Despite the loss, Nagal has achieved a career-best world No.129 in the ATP live rankings. The final rankings will be released on Monday.

Up until the semi-finals, Nagal had a good tournament wherein he had not dropped a single set in the two full round of matches he played.

Nagal had moved into the second round of the tournament after his opponent Portuguese Gastao Elias retired while the Indian was leading 4-1 in the first set.

In the second round, Nagal was up against the local player Orlando Luz, who he beat 7-5, 6-3.

In the quarter-finals on Friday, Nagal had defeated Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (2), 7-5 to make it to the last four.

Elsewhere, Ramkumar Ramanathan and his Spanish partner Sergio Martos Gornes went down in the men's doubles final of ATP Challenger Barcelona against the Italy-Spain combination of Simone Bolelli and David Vega Hernandez.

Ramanathan-Gornes lost 4-6, 5-7 to finish as the runner-up at the tournament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.