Sumit Nagal Makes Barcelona Open Main Draw, to Face Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Sumit Nagal qualified for the main draw of ATP 500 Barcelona Open on Sunday after a straight sets win over Italian Thomas Fabbiano. Nagal registered a comfortable 7-6(1), 6-3 win over Fabbiano to reach the main draw. Fabbiano is ranked 166 in the world compared to 135 ranking of Nagal and that showed in the game as the Indian was able to play him around on his favourite clay court. This was only the second meeting between the two, the previous one coming in 2018 in China, where the Italian had come out victorious in three sets.

Nagal took to Twitter to share one of the highlight rallies of the match against Fabbiano. It showed Nagal’s ability to cover the ground and his speed on clay. The rally saw a lot of running around and great play from both players but it was Nagal’s relentlessness that got him the point. He ran all over the court and covered the net extremely well to eke out that point.

Nagal will be up against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round. Herbert is currently 78th-ranked, according to the ATP rankings. It will be a tough battle for Nagal as Herbert loves clay as well.

