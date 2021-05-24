sports

Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina's Opponents Revealed for 1st Round of French Open Qualifiers
1-MIN READ

Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina's Opponents Revealed for 1st Round of French Open Qualifiers

Sumit Nagal (Photo Credit: AP)

Sumit Nagal (Photo Credit: AP)

Sumit Nagal will face Roberto Macorca, Prajnesh Gunneswaran will take on Oscar Otte, Ramkumar Ramanathan will begin his campaign against Michael Mmoh and Ankita Raina will go up against Anastasia Rodionova in the 1st Round of French Open qualifiers.

India’s ace tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Roberto Macorca of Italy in the first round of French Open qualifiers on Tuesday.

Nagal, ranked 142 currently, will face Macorca (ranked 191) for the first time. The Indian has won two and lost five matches on the ATP Tour this season. He lost in the first round of the Australian Open this year after qualifying for the second round of the US Open in 2020.

The Jhajjar-born player is yet to make the main round at the Roland Garros.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is ranked 149, will take on Germany’s Oscar Otte (ranked 152) while Ramkumar Ramanathan, currently ranked 215, will begin campaign against Michael Mmoh (ranked 168) of USA.

In women’s singles event, Ankita Raina will face Australia’s Anastasia Rodionova in the opening qualifying match late on Monday.

Ankita is yet to make the main draw of the singles event at any Grand Slam. Earlier this year, she became the fifth Indian woman to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam when played the first round doubles at the Australian Open.

first published:May 24, 2021, 09:49 IST