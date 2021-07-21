Hailing from Jaitpur, Haryana, 23-year-old Sumit Nagal will represent India in Men’s Singles Tennis event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Nagal booked his ticket to the 2020 Olympics on the basis of rankings. In 2015, Nagal had won the 2015 Wimbledon Boys’ Doubles, becoming only the sixth Indian to win a Junior Grand Slam title. At present, Nagal is the highest-ranked Indian in the singles event and has been a regular member in the Davis Cup since 2018. Nagal has participated in various international tournaments as well such as the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. The furthest the youngster has progressed is till the second qualifying round of the French Open.

Age - 23

Sports/Discipline – Tennis

Working Ranking – 144

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Due to various withdrawals in the men’s singles from India, given the rank, Sumit Nagal was deemed eligible and will represent India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Men’s Singles event. Nagal would have had a second opportunity by representing India in the Men’s Doubles also at the Olympics alongside Rohan Bopana, unfortunately, the veteran had clashed with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on the basis of rankings.

Recent Performances

In 2020, Nagal won the opening match against America’s Bradley Klahn, becoming the second Indian after Somdev Devvarman to reach the second round in the main draw of a Grand Slam. The Indian youngster was then handed a loss by Austria’s Dominic Thiem. Nagal reached a career high ranking of 122 after reaching the quarter-finals of the CZE Challenger in Prague. In 2019, Nagal won the ATP Challenger Tour Tiles in Buenos Aires and also in 2017 in Bangalore. In 2019, Nagal qualified for the US Open and in the opening round of the tournament, Nagal faced Rodger Federer. Nagal lost the match, but did take the first set against the grand slam champion.

