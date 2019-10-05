Take the pledge to vote

Sumit Nagal Reaches Semi-finals on ATP Challenger Circuit for 2nd Straight Week

Sumit Nagal beat Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (2), 7-5 to advance to the semi-final of ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil.

News18 Sports

October 5, 2019
Sumit Nagal Reaches Semi-finals on ATP Challenger Circuit for 2nd Straight Week
Sumit Nagal now has the most semi-final appearances on ATP Challenger Tour this year. (Photo Credit: @IndTennisDaily)

Sumit Nagal reached the semi-finals of ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil with a straight sets win against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on Friday and secured his second semi-final appearance in two weeks.

Nagal had won the ATP Challenger Buenos Aires last week and continued his form into this week as he beat Cerundolo 7-6 (2), 7-5 to set up a semi-final meet with another Argentinian Juan Ficovich.

With the win, Nagal now has the highest number of semi-final appearances on the ATP Challenger Tour this year.

At the back of this win, Nagal also moved to the world No.129 spot in the ATP live rankings. After winning the Challenger title in Argentina last week, Nagal had moved to career-best ranking of 135.

Nagal has defeated Cerundolo just last week on his way to the title in Buenos Aires at the same stage but that win had come in three sets. In Brazil, it was a more straight forward win for the Indian.

Nagal had moved into the second round of the tournament after his opponent Portuguese Gastao Elias retired while the Indian was leading 4-1 in the first set.

In the second round, Nagal was up against the local player Orlando Luz, who he beat 7-5, 6-3.

Earlier this week, Nagal had expressed disappointment over not receiving any financial assistance despite showing his caliber against Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open.

"I was all alone here. No one was with me to help out. One way, it has been great that I have been playing good tennis but it's not easy to do it and I'm really sad," Nagal told PTI from Buenos Aires.

"The path is lonely despite doing well at the US Open. I qualified at 22 and led a set against Roger Federer but it still has not made impact anywhere. It's really sad nobody is coming up to invest into tennis," he added.

