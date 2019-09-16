Sumit Nagal Rises to Career-best 159 in Latest ATP Rankings
Sumit Nagal, who played Roger Federer in the first round if the US Open recently, climbed 15 places to achieve a career-high ranking of 159 in the latest ATP rankings.
Sumit Nagal is eager to build on his US Open showing (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: Continuing his good run, India's Sumit Nagal jumped 15 places to achieve a career-high ranking of 159 in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.
The 22-year-old from Haryana ended runners up in the Banja Luka ATP Challenger following a first-round appearance at the US Open last month.
He had leapfrogged 16 places after his first-round exit in the US Open where te took a set off Swiss maestro Roger Federer before losing the match.
Meanwhile, Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued his run in the top-100. He rose three places to be world no. 82.
Ramkumar Ramanathan slipped three spots to be 179th, rounding up the top-three Indians in the men's singles.
In doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan maintained their 43rd and 49th position, while Leander Paes moved one spot to be placed 78.
In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina continues to be India's top-ranked player at 191 and is followed by Pranjala Yadlapalli, who is placed at 338.
