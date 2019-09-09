Sumit Nagal Rises to Career-high 174 in ATP Rankings After 1st Round US Open Appearance
Sumit Nagal, who lost to Roger Federer in the first round of US Open 2019, became India No.2 singles player.
Sumit Nagal overtook Ramkumar Ramanathan among Indians in the ATP rankings. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: A first round appearance at the US Open has propelled India's Sumit Nagal to career-high 174 in the ATP rankings released on Monday. The 22-year-old from Haryana leapfrogged 16 places after his first-round exit in the US Open.
Nagal, who came through three qualifying rounds, took a set off the Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the first round before losing 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.
He became only the fourth Indian to win a set in the main draw of a Grand Slam in the last 20 years.
Last year, he had competed in the qualifiers of the Australian Open, the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships but could not win a round.
Meanwhile, Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued his run in the top-100. He rose three places to be world no. 85. He, like Nagal, also suffered a first round exit at the hands of US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev.
Ramkumar Ramanathan moved up one spot to be 176th, rounding up the top-three Indians in the men's singles.
In doubles, Rohan Bopanna dropped four spots to 43rd position while Divij Sharan and Leander Paes occupy the 49th and 78th place respectively.
In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina continues to be India's top-ranked player at 194 and was followed by Pranjala Yadlapalli, who is placed at 338.
