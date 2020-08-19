Sumit Nagal Set to Face 3-time Grand Slam Winner Stan Wawrinka in Prague After Reaching Quarters

Sumit Nagal set up a big-ticket battle at Prague Open as he advanced to the men's singles quarter-finals with a come-from-behind victory against lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka. India's top singles player lost the first set but battled for two hours and 21 minutes to beat Lehecka 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the second round contest of the Euro 137, 560 clay court event.

The sixth seed and world number 127 will meet three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the last eight. The Swiss did not have it easy either as he registered a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Germany's Oscar Otte in his second round match.

Nagal is also competing in the doubles draw. The other Indians featuring in the doubles draw are Divij Sharan and N Sriram Balaji. Nagal had played directly from the Round of 32 instead of Round of 64.

ALSO READ | Player at Prague ATP Challenger, Which Features Stan Wawrinka, Tests Positive for Covid-19

In his first round as well, the Indian had to battle hard against USA's Jay Clarke. Against Clarke, he lost the first set 3-6 but took the second 7-5. Clarke retired in the final set giving Nagal a 3-6, 7-5, 4-1 win.

Before the coronavirus-forced break, Nagal had last played in a Challenger tournament in France where he lost in the Round of 32 to local Hugo Grenier. Then, he had lost 1-6, 6-2, 3-6.

(With PTI inputs)