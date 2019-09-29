Sumit Nagal Wins ATP Buenos Aires Challenger Title, to Enter Top 135 in Rankings

Buenos Aires: Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to win on South American clay when he beat local favourite Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-2 in the final of ATP Buenos Aires Challenger to lift the title on Sunday.

It took 161st ranked Nagal an hour and 37 minutes to get past Bagnis, who is ranked 166th in the world.

Nagal will enter the top 135 of the ATP rankings when the new list is released on Monday.

This is Nagal's second Challenger title and the first on clay and outside India. Nagal's first Challenger title came in 2017 in Bengaluru.

Nagal had entered the final of the claycourt tournament with a dominating 6-0, 6-1 win over fourth seed Thiago Monteiro of Brazil.

While Nagal's last two matches in the tournament were straight forward, it were his first three matches where he was stretched.

In the Round of 32, Nagal had come from behind to defeat Brazilian Pedro Sakamoto 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

In the last 16, Nagal went past José Hernández-Fernández of Dominican Republic 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Nagal had defeated another local Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to enter the last four.

Nagal was the seventh seed in the tournament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.