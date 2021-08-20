Summer of John Cena! 16-time WWE World Champion Returns to WWE at SummerSlam 2021

Ever since he surprised fans at Money in The Bank, it’s all any WWE fan is currently talking about. With SummerSlam 2021 to be most anticipated live event of the year for WWE, it’s the highly anticipated matchup for the ages that’s got audiences pumped up this August.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Though Reigns is firing on all cylinders, will The Head of the Table be able to see Cena? Fresh off his shocking return at WWE Money in the Bank, the 16-time World Champion made his intentions crystal clear: He wanted to be next in line to challenge the brash titleholder for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. And what a summer we are in for - from his latest blockbuster releases of Fast and the Furious 9, Suicide Squad and Vacation friends - The Summer is heating up with none other than The Champ himself.

Now in India, Cena is no stranger. Loved by millions across the country, he has a way of staying in touch. Ever scrolled through John Cena’s Instagram profile and wondered what in the world was he thinking before posting that? Well fans across India absolutely love taking that guess. To get the excitement going, here’s the top 3 moments when Cena captured the Indian audiences’ heart.

John Cena supports India for the cricket WTC Final

Known for his Instagram posts, John Cena posted a picture of Virat Kohli a week before the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, making fans across India take to their handles and believing that he was rooting for India in the final.

Cena shows support for India’s biggest Bollywood stars

Once again showing his love for India, the champ took to Instagram last year to share a photo of Bollywood actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan without any caption. The legends of Bollywood who were both diagnosed with Covid-19, made headlines all over the world. Once again Cena’s post gave his fans in India a sense of belief to know that he is very much in tune with the events in India and his support during these tough times. Was this his way of wishing the superstars a speedy recovery? We can only guess.

When Cena posted a picture of Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh

Seems like John Cena is a fan of Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. Cena took to Instagram to upload a picture that was a selfie of the actor with a fan. Like most of John’s posts, this one too had no caption which left fans and followers guessing the reason behind this post. It also created quite a stir with the post receiving reactions from Arjun Kapoor as well as Ranveer Singh himself.

Catch Cena in action on Sunday 21st August at 5:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 Channels and the SONY LIV app

