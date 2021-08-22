CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Sports » SummerSlam 2021: Fans Go Crazy as Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE after Roman Reigns Beats John Cena
SummerSlam 2021: Fans Go Crazy as Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE after Roman Reigns Beats John Cena

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam (Twitter)

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena to retain his Universal title at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar, the ‘Beast Incarnate’, made a stunning return to WWE at SummerSlam after WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event.

The WWE universe was ecstatic to hear Lesnar’ music hit as soon as Reigns pinned Cena to retain his Universal title, albeit after a gruelling encounter.

As Lesnar circled the ring, Reigns stood firm in the ring starred him down. Paul Heyman though, who was with Lesnar in the past, hid being his new associate in abject fear.

As Lesnar returned to the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer’, Heyman’s role in this will be crucial and interesting for fans.

And this happened after the SummerSlam went off-air -

Lesnar was seen sporting a beard and a ponytail and looking even more buff than usual. His last involvement in the WWE was at Wrestlemania 36, back in April 2020, as he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

Speculation is rife that Lesnar will now take on Reigns at the next pay-per-view event or at Crown Jewel, which Is scheduled to take place in UAE come October.

first published:August 22, 2021, 10:26 IST