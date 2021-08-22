SummerSlam 2021: Fans Go Crazy as Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE after Roman Reigns Beats John Cena

Brock Lesnar, the ‘Beast Incarnate’, made a stunning return to WWE at SummerSlam after WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event.

The WWE universe was ecstatic to hear Lesnar’ music hit as soon as Reigns pinned Cena to retain his Universal title, albeit after a gruelling encounter.

SUPLEX CITY B!TCH!!! Brock Lesnar is backkkk ohh hell yeahhhhh !!!!! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/jl6Uk9tyHu— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) August 22, 2021

Brock Lesnar seems to in a great shapeRetweet#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/p1uFUIz4p3 — GaGa Parody (@GaGaParody2) August 22, 2021

Brock Lesnar Returns x The Beast Incarnate #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/6pg3zSrMH6— Aaron Range (@AARONIZKING) August 22, 2021

HOLY SHIT BROCK LESNAR IS HERE!THE BUTCHER IS HERE! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/53Xbzt49au — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 22, 2021

As Lesnar circled the ring, Reigns stood firm in the ring starred him down. Paul Heyman though, who was with Lesnar in the past, hid being his new associate in abject fear.

I need Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to run it back.#Summerslam pic.twitter.com/EIpxr0yEp5— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) August 22, 2021

Never thought I’d say this, but I’m all in on face Brock Lesnar. ‍♀️ Screw it. #SummerSlampic.twitter.com/fhLeJFOvBc— Lovell Porter (@AboveAverageLLP) August 22, 2021

As Lesnar returned to the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer’, Heyman’s role in this will be crucial and interesting for fans.

And this happened after the SummerSlam went off-air -

Lesnar just murdered Cena pic.twitter.com/kMxnlueFYW— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021

Lesnar was seen sporting a beard and a ponytail and looking even more buff than usual. His last involvement in the WWE was at Wrestlemania 36, back in April 2020, as he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

Speculation is rife that Lesnar will now take on Reigns at the next pay-per-view event or at Crown Jewel, which Is scheduled to take place in UAE come October.

