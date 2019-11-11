Sundar Singh Wins Gold as India Secure Three More Spots for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Dubai: Top javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar overcame a shoulder injury to claim the second gold for India with a season-best performance at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships.

In doing so, Sundar not only defended his London Worlds 2017 title but also became the only second Indian to have clinched two World Championships medal after Devendra Jhajharia's gold and silver in the 2013 Lyon and 2015 Doha Championships.

Staying in the second place till his fifth attempt, Sundar on Sunday hurled the javelin to a distance of 61.22 metres in his sixth attempt, enough to jump to the top of the results table tumbling Sri Lanka's Dinesh P. Herath Mudiyanselage who led throughout with his 60.59 metre throw in the first attempt.

It was, in fact, a double delight for India as Ajeet Singh managed 59.46 metres to get the bronze. Compatriot Rinku took fourth place with a throw of 57.59 metres. Thus, India secured three more slots for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Earlier, Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit Antil had secured the quota for next year's Paralympics Games by finishing at the top two spots in the Javelin F64 finals in the ongoing tournament.

India now have two golds, one silver and a bronze so far in the tournament.

