Sunil Chettri Reacts to Virat Kohli's Viral Crossbar Challenge Attempt, Reminds Him of 'Coaching Sessions'

Team India captain Virat Kohli’s love for football is well-known. The swashbuckling batsman has never shied away from participating in multiple football matches, for charity or otherwise. Moreover, he is also a co-owner of the Indian Super League (ISL) club, FC Goa. The Indian cricket team too is often seen playing football during their training sessions. Kohli on Tuesday posted a video clip on his official Twitter handle that shows the modern-day great playing football.

Along the video, Kohli captioned the post “Accidental crossbar challenge" as the footage shows him hitting the crossbar while attempting to score a goal. He is seen taking a shot from just outside the box. While he manages to bend it across to the far post, but the ball hits the crossbar instead. The video ends with the 32-year-old joyfully covering his face in shock.

Accidental crossbar challenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021

While the video garnered more than 6.86 lakh views, close to 99,000 thousand likes, couple of thousands of retweets and hundreds of user reactions on the microblogging site. Meanwhile, Indian national football captain Sunil Chettri commented on Kohli’s post. The football great commented in Hindi and jokingly asked if he can bill Kohli for all the coaching sessions in full or instalments.

Saare coaching sessions ka ek hi invoice bheju, ya aasan kishton mein chukaoge, champ? 😉 https://t.co/i98I9a9Nmq— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 25, 2021

Both the posts received interesting comments from their respective fan bases and users alike.

One user jokingly wrote that Kohli’s shot was “better than” Lionel Messi.

Better than pessi 😂😂— #GLAZERSOUT 🔰🔰 (@AN18UTD) May 25, 2021

Another called Kohli “sharmili” (shy) for his reaction after missing the shot.

Haye मेरी शर्मीली 😍— Saumya Singh (@QueenOfHeII_) May 25, 2021

“What a shot,” remarked a third.

What a shot bro— Ashok Panda (@AshokPanda10) May 25, 2021

Other users commented on Chettri’s post.

One user asked the footballer “were u present” with the cricketer.

were u present there sir?— Atharva Deshmukh (@Athad_1654) May 25, 2021

Another jokingly wrote that it’s not good to ask for payment/s in public.

Kya bhai public me aise payment maangte ho: pic.twitter.com/WdmsWVLzjM— wear a mask, stay safe. (@Abhishek291003) May 25, 2021

A third commented that he is waiting for a “cover drive” post from the footballer.

Now waiting for chhetri sir cover drive— AshuDdn (@delhi_ano) May 25, 2021

While the respective captains are good friends, they are currently busy getting ready for their international commitments. Kohli will lead Team India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand in Southampton. Followed by a five-match Test series against England in August-September.

On the other hand, Chettri and the Blue Tigers are preparing in Doha for the forthcoming World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. India are also scheduled to play against Asian Champions Qatar on June 3, followed by Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15, all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha.

