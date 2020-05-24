Sunil Chhetri and Ranveer Singh Bond over 'WWF' and Stone Cold Steve Austin, Deepika Padukone Too Makes a Cameo During Instagram Live

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri as part of his Instagram Live series 'Eleven on Ten' had a chat with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

Chhetri in previous Instagram Lives has chatted with Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor.

Chhetri and Ranveer talked about growing up in the 90's in India and what television shows they saw in their childhood.

Ranveer's love for professional wrestling is not hidden. with the Bollywood star posting a photo from his childhood with a poster of Hulk Hogan. Jinder Mahal too had commented on his post.

Chhetri in the Instagram Live, revealed that he was also a fan of WWE (or WWF as it was known at that time), and said that Stone Cold Steve Austin was his favourite.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone also made an appearance in the comments section saying how bad Ranveer's math is.

Ranveer said that he is still bad at match as Chhetri too chipped in saying that he is not good either.

"That makes us two. To all the kids who are facing constant pressure of maths, don't loose hop. It will be great if you do it, but if you can't it is not the end of the world. You can tomorrow find your passion, you can become Sunil Chhetri."

Ranveer Singh also revealed that copy writing was his backup plan and even interned when he was in college. He said that he had written a radio jingles as well as a 'Machhar Rap' when trying to sell mosquito repellent coils. Ranveer's rapping had become a national rage after his film 'Gully Boy' caught the imagination of the country and was India's official pick for the Oscars in 2019.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal also made a cameo in the comments as he asked "Can I comment?"

