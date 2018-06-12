Sunil Chhetri Backs Germany to Win the World Cup, Calls England Dark Horse

The Indian football team put up a clinical show in the Intercontinental Cup as they beat Kenya 2-0 in the final to emerge winners in the four-nation tournament. And the man who led the show from the front for India was Sunil Chhetri. The India skipper is a happy man as the team takes baby steps towards preparing for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in 2019.Chhetri feels that the team is headed in the right direction as the boys get ready for some tought competition in the Asian Cup. He spoke to CNN-News18 about the journey in the Intercontinental Cup and the road ahead. Here are the excerpts:Yash: Sunil a wonderful tournament for India and for you personally. How satisfied are you with the performance of the team, the turnout, the video and everything to winning the tournament?Sunil Chhetri: The turnout was absolutely brilliant. The boys played magnificently. So I am happy and satisfied with the performance.Yash: What message would you like to give to the fans, who thronged the stadium after the video and Viking chants?Sunil Chhetri: Just Thank You. You guys have made us understand that how important you are. If football has to go anywhere up in India, you guys play a very big important role in it. For your clubs, for your country, whenever come and support us in numbers. And as far as boys are concerned, we make sure that we give you a great show.Yash: And any comment on the Viking chants, they were marvellous.Sunil Chhetri: Brilliant done by Iceland. I think they did it during the Euros. Not only us, but a lot of other teams worldwide participate and do it and we enjoy it. It was the fans who did, we liked it. The buzz which was created was amazing and we enjoyed it.Yash: And what about the two kids, Nathania and Rishi, who will carry the ball to the stadium in FIFA World Cup, what experience will they bring when they will come back after watching the match from stadium.Sunil Chhetri: They will be completely different people when they come back. They are already buzzing, I mean they are very very sharp kids, especially Nathania. She is a rockstar. I wish them all the luck. But it's a great initiative by Kia. They have worked really hard in zeroing down two kids from 1500, which isn't easy and when you want to give equal opportunity to everyone. Four kids are also going as substitutes, but these two will go to the pitch, one of them in Brazil game and one of them in Belgium game, so I wish them all the luck. Just go and enjoy man.Yash: And talking about the world cup, who do you will reach the final. Like there is Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, and France. Who do you think will reach the finals?Sunil Chhetri: I will take Germany's name. I think Germany is very strong. I think Brazil and Spain are strong. I think Belgium and France have a very deep squad, a very talented one. Portugal and Argentina have the best players in the world. But I also think that England are dark horses as they don't have that much of pressure which they generally have. I think Germany and Brazil are strong teams.Yash: At the last World Cup we saw James Rodriguez becoming the breakout star. Who do you think would be this time?Sunil Chhetri:- Breakout star, somebody who is famous but not that famous. So, Mbappe is already a star but he is a great talent. France is a team which might reach the last four. So yes he is a star. Mueller might break the record as Germany are going to reach the final stages. Griezmann is in great form. Kante from France is also another great talent. I mean there are so many young players. So every one of you, stop what all you are doing. Go and watch the World Cup.