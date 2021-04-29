Sunil Chhetri is Giving Access of His Twitter Account to 'Few Captains' to Amplify Covid-19 Information

Sunil Chhetri, fondly called ‘Captain. Leader. Legend’, saluted some “real life captains" as he urged people to help each other in these difficult coronavirus times, where thousands are dying everyday due to lack of medical assistance and information. The Indian men’s football team and Bengaluru FC captain said these “real life captain" give him hope and motivation and he wants to participate in the social media drive that is going on to help people find oxygen, beds and ventilators.

Amid dire needs, Twitter has become an important tool where the issues being faced by people are being amplified and information is being shared about where they can find oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in order to survive. Chhetri urged people to help in whatever way possible.

Chhetri posted a short video announcing that his Twitter account’s access will be given to “a few of these captains" so that important information can be amplified and help can be provided.

“Our country is going through difficult times. The pain, suffering, loss all around us is depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have come forward and helped - helped each other, helped complete strangers. Guys, we all need to participate, no matter who you are, help in whichever way you can. Among all these people, there are some real life captains who are doing some extraordinary work, phenomenal work. You give me hope, you give me a lot of motivation and I want to join. I want to give access to my Twitter account to a few of these captains so that their information, important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I’m on your team," Chhetri said in the video.

Together, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jlJcsAqAvz— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, FC Goa announced on Thursday that their head coach Juan Ferrando and the foreign staff and contingent have left India amid the current crisis, especially keeping in mind that restrictions are being placed on travellers from India in various countries.

FC Goa play their final AFC Champions League game against Al Wahda on Thursday and they will be fielding an all-Indian line-up. They have so far drawn three games and have lost their two matches against Iranian giants Persepolis.

“FC Goa would like to inform that the club’s foreign contingent including the Head Coach and foreign staff have been advised to travel back home immediately. This comes as a pre-emptive measure in view of recent policies being taken by European and other countries in regards to travellers from India as the nation battles the second wave of COVID-19 which has engulfed the country.

“While the AFC Champions League remains an important competition for FC Goa, the club management felt that the well being of the players to be its first and foremost responsibility. We will continue to ensure the same in the days to come.

“In a season like no other, we would like to thank all the players for their efforts this season. We wish everyone safe health," FC Goa said in its statement.

