Sunil Chhetri Lauds Virat Kohli and Co. for World Cup Effort
Chhetri is currently with the Indian football team in Ahmedabad where they are taking part in the four-nation Intercontinental Cup.
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India vs Tajikistan (AIFF Photo)
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has lauded the national cricket team and its skipper Virat Kohli for their effort in the World Cup, where they crashed out in the semifinal after losing to New Zealand on Wednesday.
"This team you've led has played the kind of cricket to make all of us proud, @imVkohli. It was a fantastic journey that fell a few yards short, but I'm sure you boys will pick yourselves up soon. Very proud of Team India," Chhetri tweeted.
India came into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the crown. Throughout the group stages of the 10-team event, the Men in Blue played true to their favourites tag by winning seven of the eight games with the one against the Kiwis getting called off due to rain. They lost to England, but still managed to top the group with 15 points from nine matches.
In the semifinal against New Zealand, who reached the knockouts by the skin of their teeth after finishing fourth, India were overwhelming favourites to win. But despite restricting the Black Caps to 239/8 in 50 overs, India were blown away by the Kiwi bowlers led by Matt Henry (3/37) on the reserve day after play could not be completed on the first day due to inclement weather.
India lost four top order batsmen for just 24 runs inside 10 overs before Ravindra Jadeja (77) and M.S. Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run seventh wicket stand to raise hopes for an unlikely victory. However, it wasn't enough in the end as India fell short by 18 runs.
Chhetri is currently with the Indian football team in Ahmedabad where they are taking part in the four-nation Intercontinental Cup.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Pic of Deepika Padukone from the Sets of Kabir Khan's '83 is Breaking the Internet
- Kartik Aaryan Buys the Same Flat He Used to Live in During Struggling Days in Bollywood: Report
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'
- Agent Smith Malware Has Affected Over 15 Million Android Phones in India: Check Point
- India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Hasn't Told Us Anything About Retirement: Kohli