Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal Lead Sporting Fraternity's Mourning

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)



Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, Hima Das and others took to social media to mourn the demise of acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan.

The extremely talented actor Irrfan Khan passing away on Wednesday has the whole nation grieving and sports stars aren't behind as well. From Virat Kohli to Sunil Chhetri, several top-notch sportspersons expressed their grief and offered condolences to his loved ones after the much-loved actor's demise.

Captain of the India men's football team, Sunil Chhetri tweeted about Irrfan's excellent body of work and sent love to his family.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli wished for peace to Irrfan's soul. "Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May God give peace to his soul," read the tweet.

India Hockey player Manpreet Singh and athlete Ajay Jayaram expressed their grief and sorrow after the news broke out.

Ace shuttler and Olympian Saina Nehwal tweeted a picture of her with the departed actor. Both had shot an advertisement together. "With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir," she wrote.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Football Team mourned the "untimely loss" of the actor.

Track and field athlete Hima Das praised the natural acting streak in the star. "Heartbreaking to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan My heartfelt condolences to his family. We lost a super natural actor. RIP Irfan sir," she tweeted.

Wrestler Geeta Phogat and younger sister wrestler Vinesh Phogat also paid tribute to the actor.

Bajrang Punia shared some of the popular characters played by the actor while mourning for the loss.

Rifle shooter and Olympian Gagan Narang said, "2020 got even worse with the death of this talismanic actor" in a long tweet.

On Tuesday, Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection.

