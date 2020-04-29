Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal Lead Sporting Fraternity's Mourning

The extremely talented actor Irrfan Khan passing away on Wednesday has the whole nation grieving and sports stars aren't behind as well. From Virat Kohli to Sunil Chhetri, several top-notch sportspersons expressed their grief and offered condolences to his loved ones after the much-loved actor's demise.

Captain of the India men's football team, Sunil Chhetri tweeted about Irrfan's excellent body of work and sent love to his family.

Khan sahab, you were brilliant at what you did and that will always live on. Thank you for bringing your art to us the way you did. Strength to those grieving. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2020

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli wished for peace to Irrfan's soul. "Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May God give peace to his soul," read the tweet.

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul ?? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020

India Hockey player Manpreet Singh and athlete Ajay Jayaram expressed their grief and sorrow after the news broke out.

Extremely sad to hear the demise of a versatile and talented actor @irrfank. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performance. My deepest condolences to his family - RIP ???????????????? — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) April 29, 2020

Irrfan khan ?? such a legend. Probably one of the best actors around . Terrible news. RIP ?? — Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) April 29, 2020

Ace shuttler and Olympian Saina Nehwal tweeted a picture of her with the departed actor. Both had shot an advertisement together. "With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir," she wrote.

With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir ???? #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/GOKyVjqAoR — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 29, 2020

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Football Team mourned the "untimely loss" of the actor.

We mourn the untimely loss of #IrrfanKhan, who touched one and all with his beautiful performances on screen. RIP ??#RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/FmZ8ilFZ5O — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 29, 2020

Track and field athlete Hima Das praised the natural acting streak in the star. "Heartbreaking to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan My heartfelt condolences to his family. We lost a super natural actor. RIP Irfan sir," she tweeted.

Heartbreaking to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan My heartfelt condolences to his family. We lost a super natural actor. RIP Irfan sir. — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) April 29, 2020

Wrestler Geeta Phogat and younger sister wrestler Vinesh Phogat also paid tribute to the actor.

Worst Dat of Worst Year ???? Rest in Peace #IrrfanKhan sir ?? pic.twitter.com/OLW4ShuBWk — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) April 29, 2020

Bajrang Punia shared some of the popular characters played by the actor while mourning for the loss.

Rifle shooter and Olympian Gagan Narang said, "2020 got even worse with the death of this talismanic actor" in a long tweet.

Gogol Ganguly, Ruhdaar.... will keep revisiting you in every role, #IrrfanKhan . 2020 got even worse with the death of this talismanic actor. Had met him at our Padmashri function in 2011 and was charmed by his demeanor. There will be no tears but laughs in heaven. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/I1JgxUiMZl — Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) April 29, 2020

On Tuesday, Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection.