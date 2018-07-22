GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sunil Chhetri Wins 2017 AIFF Player of the Year Award

Inspirational captain Sunil Chhetri was named as the 2017 All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year by the national body.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 7:39 PM IST
A file photo of Sunil Chhetri. (Twitter/ Hardik)
Mumbai: Inspirational captain Sunil Chhetri was named as the 2017 All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year by the national body.

Chhetri recently became the second Indian footballer to play 100 international games after Baichung Bhutia.

Chhetri is a star striker for both India and Bengaluru FC. While Chhetri was declared the 2017 AIFF Player of the Year in the men's category, Kamala Devi was adjudged the 2017 AIFF woman Player of the Year.

Young Anirudh Thapa, who had impressed everyone with his performance in the four-nation Intercontinental Cup which India won, was declared as the 2017 Emerging Player of the Year.

E Panthoi was named as the 2017 woman Emerging Player of the Year, an AIFF statement said.

2017 AIFF Award winners:
2017 AIFF Award for Best Grassroots Development Programme: Kerala FA.
2017 AIFF Award for long-time contribution to Indian Football: Hero Motocorp.
2017 AIFF Award for Best Assistant Referee: Sumanta Datta (Assam).
2017 AIFF Award for Best Referee: C R Srikrishna.
2017 AIFF Emerging Woman Footballer of the Year: E Panthoi.
2017 AIFF Emerging Player of the Year: Anirudh Thapa.
2017 AIFF Woman Footballer of the Year: Kamala Devi.
2017 AIFF Player of the Year: Sunil Chhetri

| Edited by: Akhil Nair
