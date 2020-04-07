SPORTS

Sunil Gavaskar Contributes Rs 59 Lakh; Cheteshwar Pujara, Parupalli Kashyap Joins List of Donors to Fight Coronavirus

Sunil Gavaskar, Cheteshwar Pujara and Parupalli Kashyap

Sunil Gavaskar, Cheteshwar Pujara and Parupalli Kashyap

Sunil Gavaskar donated 59 lakh towards coronavirus relief fund, 35 lakh to PM Cares Fund and 24 lakh to Maharashtra CM's Fund.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday donated Rs 59 lakh, while Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara also made an unspecified contribution to the PM-CARES fund, joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed over 100 lives in India.

Pujara joined skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Kedar Jadhav, who are among the current set of cricketers to make significant contributions. Among former players, Sachin Tendulkar is among the most notable contributors.

Gavaskar, who is now a sought after commentator and analyst of the game, did not reveal the contribution himself but a source close to him confirmed after former Mumbai skipper Amol Mujumdar tweeted the same.

"Just heard that SMG has donated 59 lakhs towards covid relief fund. 35 to @PMCaresFunds n 24 lakhs to @CMOMaharashtra. Thumbs up superb gesture Sir," Mujumdar said.

Pujara, on his part, thanked all the front-line warriors including doctors, para medical staff, and police, who are doing selfless service at this critical juncture.

"My family & I have contributed our bit to the PM-CARES Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope that you will to.

"Every single contribution counts, so let us all do our bit and together we will certainly overcome," Pujara stated.

"We would like to convey our deepest gratitude to all the front line warriors - medical professionals, police men/women, grocery staff, and so many others - for their dedication, courage and sacrifices in serving our nation and humanity," he added.

Ace shuttler and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap also contributed Rs 3 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"I salute healthcare workers and emergency service providers. I hope my contribution helps them.," Kashyap tweeted.

