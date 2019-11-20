Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Sunny Leone Shows Off Her Football Skills and Internet Can't Keep Calm

Sunny Leone recently posted a video of her playing football that has left the internet in aww and awe.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sunny Leone Shows Off Her Football Skills and Internet Can't Keep Calm
Sunny Leone (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sunny Leone was recently seen showing off her football skills on an Instagram post. The 38-year-old actress, was attending a cricket match to support the Delhi Bulls team, when she was seen showing off her skills with the football in a clip that was shared by the actor on her social media. Leone is the official brand ambassador of the team.

Taking to Instagram, Leone posted the video of her shooting the ball at the goalpost, alongside the caption, "What's my name..what's my name?"

View this post on Instagram

What's my name..what's my name? ?? #SunnyLeone @delhibullst10 @t10league Outfit @fancypantsofficial

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

The actress was seen sporting a Delhi Bulls jersey which she had paired with a denim skirt and white shoes. The official Instagram handle of Delhi Bulls team too posted an image of Sunny on their page, where she can be seen waving the team's flag and cheering for them.

Leone, recently, took to Twitter to announce that she has become the proud owner of a football team as well. The actor revealed that she is a proud owner of Leicester Galacticos, a team for 'IPL Soccer'.

The Delhi Bulls is being captained by England's Eoin Morgan and also has players like Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Zaheer Khan and Sohail Tanvir. The team is being coached by New Zealand's Stephen Fleming.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram