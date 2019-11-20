Sunny Leone Shows Off Her Football Skills and Internet Can't Keep Calm
Sunny Leone recently posted a video of her playing football that has left the internet in aww and awe.
Sunny Leone (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Sunny Leone was recently seen showing off her football skills on an Instagram post. The 38-year-old actress, was attending a cricket match to support the Delhi Bulls team, when she was seen showing off her skills with the football in a clip that was shared by the actor on her social media. Leone is the official brand ambassador of the team.
Taking to Instagram, Leone posted the video of her shooting the ball at the goalpost, alongside the caption, "What's my name..what's my name?"
View this post on Instagram
What's my name..what's my name? ?? #SunnyLeone @delhibullst10 @t10league Outfit @fancypantsofficial
The actress was seen sporting a Delhi Bulls jersey which she had paired with a denim skirt and white shoes. The official Instagram handle of Delhi Bulls team too posted an image of Sunny on their page, where she can be seen waving the team's flag and cheering for them.
View this post on Instagram
Don't miss @sunnyleone cheering for our #DilliDeMunde at Zayed Cricket Stadium today! #SaadiDilliSaadiTeam #DillikiApniTeam Presented by: @xpressmoney / @zevenworld Powered by: @casamilanouae Supported by: VK Group of Companies / @primemedicalcenterofficial / @rextontechnologies @drinkshunya Radio Partner - @city1016 Print Partner - @khaleejtimes Media - @ndtv Style Partner: @kachins_couture Fitness Partner: @snapfitnessuae
A post shared by Delhi Bulls (@delhibullst10) on
Leone, recently, took to Twitter to announce that she has become the proud owner of a football team as well. The actor revealed that she is a proud owner of Leicester Galacticos, a team for 'IPL Soccer'.
So excited to share that I am now the proud co-owner of the @IPLSOCCERUK team Leicester Galacticos !!
This has been a long life dream and still cannot believe it has finally happened. Work hard for what you believe and want in life! @DanielWeber99 @themichaelowen @SanySupra pic.twitter.com/vRvP2vuYTv
— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 18, 2019
The Delhi Bulls is being captained by England's Eoin Morgan and also has players like Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Zaheer Khan and Sohail Tanvir. The team is being coached by New Zealand's Stephen Fleming.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Pic of Tiger Shroff from Baaghi 3 Sets Goes Viral, See Here
- Parth Samthaan Denies Dating Erica Fernandes, Says 'Not Aware of These Rumours'
- Pakistani Bride Sports Jewelry Made of Tomatoes for Wedding to Call Out Skyrocketing Prices
- Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Photo of Injured Monkey
- Not Thinking About Revenge against Oman in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri