Sunny Leone Shows Off Her Football Skills and Internet Can't Keep Calm

Sunny Leone was recently seen showing off her football skills on an Instagram post. The 38-year-old actress, was attending a cricket match to support the Delhi Bulls team, when she was seen showing off her skills with the football in a clip that was shared by the actor on her social media. Leone is the official brand ambassador of the team.

Taking to Instagram, Leone posted the video of her shooting the ball at the goalpost, alongside the caption, "What's my name..what's my name?"

The actress was seen sporting a Delhi Bulls jersey which she had paired with a denim skirt and white shoes. The official Instagram handle of Delhi Bulls team too posted an image of Sunny on their page, where she can be seen waving the team's flag and cheering for them.

Leone, recently, took to Twitter to announce that she has become the proud owner of a football team as well. The actor revealed that she is a proud owner of Leicester Galacticos, a team for 'IPL Soccer'.

So excited to share that I am now the proud co-owner of the @IPLSOCCERUK team Leicester Galacticos !! This has been a long life dream and still cannot believe it has finally happened. Work hard for what you believe and want in life! @DanielWeber99 @themichaelowen @SanySupra pic.twitter.com/vRvP2vuYTv — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 18, 2019

The Delhi Bulls is being captained by England's Eoin Morgan and also has players like Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Zaheer Khan and Sohail Tanvir. The team is being coached by New Zealand's Stephen Fleming.

